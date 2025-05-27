3rd MLG CG Participates in Kin Town Courtesy Patrol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kevin J. Halbritter, a transmissions systems operator with 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conducts sobriety checks and verifies liberty documents on outgoing service members at a vehicle gate on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 30, 2025. Courtesy patrols and vehicle checkpoints reinforce the Marine Corps’ dedication to U.S. military personnel upholding the highest standards of conduct during liberty in Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pedro Rojas)