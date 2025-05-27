3rd MLG CG Participates in Kin Town Courtesy Patrol

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kevin Collins, right, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group, has a conversation with a service member during a courtesy patrol in Kin, Okinawa, Japan, May 31, 2025. Increased night patrols are a proactive measure to promote responsible behavior and strengthen community trust by helping prevent incidents of misconduct among service members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pedro Rojas)
