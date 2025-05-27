3rd MLG CG Participates in Kin Town Courtesy Patrol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kevin Collins, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conducts a pre-patrol brief prior to conducting a courtesy patrol in Kin, Okinawa, Japan, May 30, 2025. Increased night patrols are a proactive measure to promote responsible behavior and strengthen community trust by helping prevent incidents of misconduct among service members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pedro Rojas)