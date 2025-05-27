U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force/prepare to conduct a courtesy patrol in Kin, Okinawa, Japan, May 31, 2025. Increased night patrols are a proactive measure to promote responsible behavior and strengthen community trust by helping prevent incidents of misconduct among service members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pedro Rojas)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 02:39
|Photo ID:
|9076681
|VIRIN:
|250531-M-PY017-1254
|Resolution:
|5464x8192
|Size:
|23.83 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd MLG CG Participates in Kin Town Courtesy Patrol [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Pedro Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.