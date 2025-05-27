3rd MLG CG Participates in Kin Town Courtesy Patrol

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kevin Collins, right, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group, and Col. Joshua J. Mayoral, commanding officer of III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, participate in a courtesy patrol in Kin, Okinawa, Japan, May 31, 2025. Courtesy patrols and vehicle checkpoints reinforce the Marine Corps’ dedication to U.S. military personnel upholding the highest standards of conduct during liberty in Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pedro Rojas)
