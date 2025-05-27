Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd MLG CG Participates in Kin Town Courtesy Patrol [Image 5 of 15]

    3rd MLG CG Participates in Kin Town Courtesy Patrol

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Pedro Rojas 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kevin J. Halbritter, right, a transmissions systems operator with 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conducts sobriety checks on outgoing service members at a vehicle gate on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 30, 2025. Courtesy patrols and vehicle checkpoints reinforce the Marine Corps’ dedication to U.S. military personnel upholding the highest standards of conduct during liberty in Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pedro Rojas)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 02:39
    Photo ID: 9076680
    VIRIN: 250530-M-PY017-1034
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 27.49 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    Night
    General
    Patrol
    Marines
    3rd MLG

