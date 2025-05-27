386th AEW: Memorial Day Murph Challenge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants in the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Murph Challenge pose for a photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 26, 2025. In commemoration of Memorial Day, Murph participants performed a collection of either a one or two mile run, push-ups, pull-ups and air squats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)