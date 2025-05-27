Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th AEW: Memorial Day Murph Challenge [Image 8 of 8]

    386th AEW: Memorial Day Murph Challenge

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.26.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Participants in the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Murph Challenge pose for a photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 26, 2025. In commemoration of Memorial Day, Murph participants performed a collection of either a one or two mile run, push-ups, pull-ups and air squats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.31.2025 02:42
    Photo ID: 9074885
    VIRIN: 250526-F-KE594-3233
    Resolution: 5506x3663
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Memorial Day
    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    Murph Challenge
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    Murph Run

