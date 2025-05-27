Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th AEW: Memorial Day Murph Challenge [Image 3 of 8]

    386th AEW: Memorial Day Murph Challenge

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.26.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Participants in the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Murph Challenge finish running laps within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 26, 2025. In commemoration of Memorial Day, participants at the wing ran either one or two miles as part of the Murph with the support of onlookers and the 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron providing water bottles and stand-by response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.31.2025 02:42
    Photo ID: 9074876
    VIRIN: 250526-F-KE594-3121
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th AEW: Memorial Day Murph Challenge [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Timothy Leddick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    Murph Challenge
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    Murph Run

