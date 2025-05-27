386th AEW: Memorial Day Murph Challenge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants in the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Murph Challenge finish running laps within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 26, 2025. In commemoration of Memorial Day, participants at the wing ran either one or two miles as part of the Murph with the support of onlookers and the 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron providing water bottles and stand-by response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)