U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kayla O'Neill, 386th Expeditionary Air Base Group executive, performs pull-ups within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 26, 2025. O'Neill participated in a Murph Challenge, consisting of a collection of either a one or two mile run, pull-ups, push-ups and air squats in commemoration of Memorial Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2025 02:42
|Photo ID:
|9074883
|VIRIN:
|250526-F-KE594-3194
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.9 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 386th AEW: Memorial Day Murph Challenge [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Timothy Leddick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.