386th AEW: Memorial Day Murph Challenge

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kayla O'Neill, 386th Expeditionary Air Base Group executive, performs pull-ups within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 26, 2025. O'Neill participated in a Murph Challenge, consisting of a collection of either a one or two mile run, pull-ups, push-ups and air squats in commemoration of Memorial Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)