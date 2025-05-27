386th AEW: Memorial Day Murph Challenge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants in the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Murph Challenge run laps within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 26, 2025. In commemoration of Memorial Day, participants at the wing had the option of running one or two miles for the half-Murph and Murph Challenges respectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)