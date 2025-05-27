386th AEW: Memorial Day Murph Challenge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants in the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Murph Challenge perform pullups within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 26, 2025. In commemoration of Memorial Day, participants at the wing ran either one or two miles and performed a collection of pull-ups, push-ups and air squats as part of the Murph with the support of onlookers and the 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron providing water bottles and stand-by response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)