386th AEW: Memorial Day Murph Challenge

Participants in the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Murph Challenge pose for a photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 26, 2025. In commemoration of Memorial Day, Murph participants performed a collection of either a one or two mile run, push-ups, pull-ups and air squats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)
|05.26.2025
|05.31.2025 02:42
|9074884
|250526-F-KE594-3237
|5980x3979
|3.99 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|9
|0
