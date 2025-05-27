386th AEW: Memorial Day Murph Challenge

Participants in the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Murph Challenge start their run within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 26, 2025. In commemoration of Memorial Day, participants at the wing had the option of running one or two miles for the half-Murph and Murph Challenges respectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2025 02:42
|Photo ID:
|9074874
|VIRIN:
|250526-F-KE594-3024
|Resolution:
|5914x3935
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
