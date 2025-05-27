Airmen volunteer with Habitat for Humanity  

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gabriel Colon Saldana, 42nd Contracting Squadron contracting specialist, and Tech Sgt. Thomas Harvey, 42nd CONS non-commissioned officer in charge of the defense education flight, sign a ribbon following a ribbon cutting ceremony at a Habitat for Humanity Home dedication in Montgomery, Alabama, May 20, 2025. Seven members of the 42nd CONS volunteered their time towards the house on three separate build days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)