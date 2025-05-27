Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen volunteer with Habitat for Humanity   [Image 6 of 7]

    Airmen volunteer with Habitat for Humanity  

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr 

    Air University Public Affairs

    From left, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gabriel Colon Saldana, 42nd Contracting Squadron contracting specialist, and Tech Sgt. Thomas Harvey, 42nd CONS non-commissioned officer in charge of the defense education flight, sign a ribbon following a ribbon cutting ceremony at a Habitat for Humanity Home dedication in Montgomery, Alabama, May 20, 2025. Seven members of the 42nd CONS volunteered their time towards the house on three separate build days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr) 

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 13:10
    Photo ID: 9073368
    VIRIN: 250520-F-FQ596-1107
    Resolution: 3434x2654
    Size: 877.15 KB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen volunteer with Habitat for Humanity   [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Tanner Doerr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maxwell Air Force Base
    42nd ABW

