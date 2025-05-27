Airmen volunteer with Habitat for Humanity  

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Civilians from the local community and U.S. Airmen from the 42nd Contracting Squadron pose for a group photo during a Habitat for Humanity build in Montgomery, Alabama, April 12, 2025. Volunteers from various Maxwell Air Force Base schoolhouses and the 42nd CONS contributed time and labor to support the local community. Habitat for Humanity plans to build seven houses in the neighborhood. (Courtesy Photo)