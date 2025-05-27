Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen volunteer with Habitat for Humanity [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Airmen volunteer with Habitat for Humanity

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Air University Public Affairs

    Civilians from the local community and U.S. Airmen from the 42nd Contracting Squadron pose for a group photo during a Habitat for Humanity build in Montgomery, Alabama, April 12, 2025. Volunteers from various Maxwell Air Force Base schoolhouses and the 42nd CONS contributed time and labor to support the local community. Habitat for Humanity plans to build seven houses in the neighborhood. (Courtesy Photo) 

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 13:10
    Photo ID: 9073362
    VIRIN: 250414-F-FQ596-1111
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 893.85 KB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen volunteer with Habitat for Humanity [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen volunteer with Habitat for Humanity
    Airmen volunteer with Habitat for Humanity  
    Airmen volunteer with Habitat for Humanity
    Airmen volunteer with Habitat for Humanity
    Airmen volunteer with Habitat for Humanity  
    Airmen volunteer with Habitat for Humanity  
    Airmen volunteer with Habitat for Humanity  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maxwell Air Force Base
    42nd ABW
    42nd CES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download