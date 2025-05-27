Civilians from the local community and U.S. Airmen from the 42nd Contracting Squadron pose for a group photo during a Habitat for Humanity build in Montgomery, Alabama, April 12, 2025. Volunteers from various Maxwell Air Force Base schoolhouses and the 42nd CONS contributed time and labor to support the local community. Habitat for Humanity plans to build seven houses in the neighborhood. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 13:10
|Photo ID:
|9073362
|VIRIN:
|250414-F-FQ596-1111
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|893.85 KB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen volunteer with Habitat for Humanity [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.