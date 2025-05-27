Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Wesley Richardson speaks during a Habitat for Humanity home dedication in Montgomery, Alabama, May 20, 2025. The home build was supported by numerous community partners and service members, including U.S. Airmen from Maxwell Air Force Base, who volunteered three separate days throughout the construction process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 13:10
|Photo ID:
|9073364
|VIRIN:
|250520-F-FQ596-1104
|Resolution:
|3339x2385
|Size:
|902.86 KB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen volunteer with Habitat for Humanity [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Tanner Doerr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.