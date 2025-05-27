Airmen volunteer with Habitat for Humanity  

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Wesley Richardson speaks during a Habitat for Humanity home dedication in Montgomery, Alabama, May 20, 2025. The home build was supported by numerous community partners and service members, including U.S. Airmen from Maxwell Air Force Base, who volunteered three separate days throughout the construction process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)