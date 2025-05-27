Airmen volunteer with Habitat for Humanity  

Anthony Hern, left, Senior Non-commissioned Officer Academy student registrar, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Thomas Harvey, 42nd Contracting Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of the defense education flight, sign a ribbon in Montgomery, Alabama, May 20, 2025. Airmen from the 42nd CONS and Senior Non-commissioned Officer Academy volunteered time and labor to help build the new home, which is being donated to a local family. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)
