One of two recent houses nearing completion for Habitat for Humanity builds in Montgomery, Alabama, May 20, 2025. The project brought together various community partners, including U.S. Airmen from Maxwell Air Force Base to support local housing needs. Habitat for Humanity aims to complete seven builds in the neighborhood. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 13:10
|Photo ID:
|9073366
|VIRIN:
|250520-F-FQ596-1105
|Resolution:
|4417x2485
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen volunteer with Habitat for Humanity [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Tanner Doerr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.