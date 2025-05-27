Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen volunteer with Habitat for Humanity [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Airmen volunteer with Habitat for Humanity

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr 

    Air University Public Affairs

    One of two recent houses nearing completion for Habitat for Humanity builds in Montgomery, Alabama, May 20, 2025. The project brought together various community partners, including U.S. Airmen from Maxwell Air Force Base to support local housing needs. Habitat for Humanity aims to complete seven builds in the neighborhood. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr) 

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 13:10
    Photo ID: 9073366
    VIRIN: 250520-F-FQ596-1105
    Resolution: 4417x2485
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen volunteer with Habitat for Humanity [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Tanner Doerr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen volunteer with Habitat for Humanity
    Airmen volunteer with Habitat for Humanity  
    Airmen volunteer with Habitat for Humanity
    Airmen volunteer with Habitat for Humanity
    Airmen volunteer with Habitat for Humanity  
    Airmen volunteer with Habitat for Humanity  
    Airmen volunteer with Habitat for Humanity  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maxwell Air Force Base
    42nd ABW
    42nd Contracting Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download