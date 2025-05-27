Airmen volunteer with Habitat for Humanity  

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

One of two recent houses nearing completion for Habitat for Humanity builds in Montgomery, Alabama, May 20, 2025. The project brought together various community partners, including U.S. Airmen from Maxwell Air Force Base to support local housing needs. Habitat for Humanity aims to complete seven builds in the neighborhood. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)