A ribbon cutting ceremony is held for a Habitat for Humanity home dedication in Montgomery, Alabama, May 20, 2025. U.S. Airmen from various Maxwell Air Force Base schoolhouses and the 42nd Contracting Squadron volunteered time and labor to help build the new home, which is being donated to a local family. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)
This work, Airmen volunteer with Habitat for Humanity [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Tanner Doerr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.