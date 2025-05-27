Airmen volunteer with Habitat for Humanity  

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Montgomery County Commissioner Justin Constanza speaks during a Habitat for Humanity home dedication ceremony in Montgomery, Alabama, May 20, 2025. The build was a collaborative effort involving local community partners and U.S. Airmen from Maxwell Air Force Base, who volunteered their time and labor three times throughout the construction process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)