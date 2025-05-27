Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen volunteer with Habitat for Humanity   [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Airmen volunteer with Habitat for Humanity  

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Air University Public Affairs

    Montgomery County Commissioner Justin Constanza speaks during a Habitat for Humanity home dedication ceremony in Montgomery, Alabama, May 20, 2025. The build was a collaborative effort involving local community partners and U.S. Airmen from Maxwell Air Force Base, who volunteered their time and labor three times throughout the construction process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr) 

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 13:10
    Photo ID: 9073363
    VIRIN: 250520-F-FQ596-1103
    Resolution: 3734x2667
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen volunteer with Habitat for Humanity   [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen volunteer with Habitat for Humanity
    Airmen volunteer with Habitat for Humanity  
    Airmen volunteer with Habitat for Humanity
    Airmen volunteer with Habitat for Humanity
    Airmen volunteer with Habitat for Humanity  
    Airmen volunteer with Habitat for Humanity  
    Airmen volunteer with Habitat for Humanity  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maxwell Air Force Base
    42nd ABW
    42nd CES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download