SRF-JRMC Brings a Little Magic to Ikego Elementary School’s STEAM Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Wendel Penetrante, Commander of U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Capt. Wendel Penetrante, Commander of U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC), delivers opening remarks to the students of Ikego Elementary School during their STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) Day on May 16. SRF-JRMC’s personnel conducted lessons in hydraulics, taught construction techniques, and gave a hands-on demonstration of crane operations during the event. For over 75-years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (Courtesy U.S. Navy photo)