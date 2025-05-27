SRF-JRMC Brings a Little Magic to Ikego Elementary School’s STEAM Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Daniel Lum, Assistant Chief Engineer from U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center’s (SRF-JRMC) Code 240, teaches structural analysis to Ikego Elementary School students during their STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) Day on May 16. For over 75-years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Randall Baucom)