SRF-JRMC Brings a Little Magic to Ikego Elementary School’s STEAM Day

Capt. Wendel Penetrante, Commander of U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC), assists Rich Ringling, Ikego Elementary School special education teacher and part time Magician, during a short magic show prior to the start of Ikego Elementary School’s STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) Day on May 16. For over 75-years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Randall Baucom)