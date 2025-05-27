SRF-JRMC Brings a Little Magic to Ikego Elementary School’s STEAM Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Christopher Zaragoza, Operations Division Lead for U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center’s (SRF-JRMC) Code 700 Lifting and Handling Department, and a crane team from Naval Facilities Engineering and Systems Command - Far East (NAVFAC-FE) observe while an Ikego Elementary School student uses hand and arm signals to direct the crane operator during the school’s STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) Day on May 16. For over 75-years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (Courtesy U.S. Navy photo)