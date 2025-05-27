Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SRF-JRMC Brings a Little Magic to Ikego Elementary School’s STEAM Day [Image 10 of 10]

    SRF-JRMC Brings a Little Magic to Ikego Elementary School’s STEAM Day

    ZUSHI, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.15.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility Japan RMC (SRF-JRMC)

    Christopher Zaragoza, Operations Division Lead for U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center’s (SRF-JRMC) Code 700 Lifting and Handling Department, and a crane team from Naval Facilities Engineering and Systems Command - Far East (NAVFAC-FE) observe while an Ikego Elementary School student uses hand and arm signals to direct the crane operator during the school’s STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) Day on May 16. For over 75-years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (Courtesy U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 02:16
    Photo ID: 9066075
    VIRIN: 250516-N-N0664-1009
    Resolution: 6382x4559
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: ZUSHI, KANAGAWA, JP
