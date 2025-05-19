Capt. Wendel Penetrante, Commander of U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC), assists an Ikego Elementary School student during a structural analysis lesson using dried pasta and marshmallows. Students were challenged to create structures that were robust enough to have multiple levels and withstand “simulated earthquakes” during their STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) Day on May 16. For over 75-years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Randall Baucom)
SRF-JRMC Brings a Little Magic to Ikego Elementary School’s STEAM Day
