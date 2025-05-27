Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SRF-JRMC Brings a Little Magic to Ikego Elementary School’s STEAM Day [Image 3 of 10]

    SRF-JRMC Brings a Little Magic to Ikego Elementary School’s STEAM Day

    ZUSHI, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Randall Baucom 

    U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility Japan RMC (SRF-JRMC)

    An Ikego Elementary School student manipulates a toy hydraulic crane during their STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) Day on May 16. U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center’s (SRF-JRMC) personnel conducted lessons in hydraulics, taught construction techniques, and gave a hands-on demonstration of crane operations during the event. For over 75-years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Randall Baucom)

