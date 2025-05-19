SRF-JRMC Brings a Little Magic to Ikego Elementary School’s STEAM Day

Photo By Randall Baucom | Capt. Wendel Penetrante, Commander of U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan...... read more read more Photo By Randall Baucom | Capt. Wendel Penetrante, Commander of U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC), assists an Ikego Elementary School student during a structural analysis lesson using dried pasta and marshmallows. Students were challenged to create structures that were robust enough to have multiple levels and withstand “simulated earthquakes” during their STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) Day on May 16. For over 75-years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Randall Baucom) see less | View Image Page

ZUSHI, Japan - U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Reginal Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) participated in Ikego Elementary School’s STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) Day on May 16. STEAM Day is an educational initiative that takes place in many Department of Defense Education Activity (DODEA) schools and is designed to promote and celebrate the integration of STEAM into student education.

Capt. Wendel Penetrante, Commander of SRF-JRMC, kicked off the day’s events in the school’s multipurpose room.

“Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math are a part of our everyday lives. STEAM skills help us understand the world, solve problems, and create amazing things,” said Capt. Penetrante. “Today, we're going to have lots of fun activities where you will be scientists, engineers, artists, and mathematicians. You'll be building, experimenting, designing, and creating! When you leave today, I want you to think about what you learned today, and how you can use STEAM skills in your everyday life. So be safe, ask questions, and have fun!”

Following his opening remarks, Capt. Penetrante participated in a short magic show performed by Rich Ringling, Ikego Elementary School special education teacher and part time Magician.

“We thought a magic show would be perfect to spark the curiosity of the students before they began STEAM Day,” said Ringling. “I really appreciate Capt. Penetrante for volunteering to be my assistant.”

After the magic show, the students split off to see multiple presentations put on by different Yokosuka commands and volunteer groups. Naval Facilities Engineering and Systems Command - Far East (NAVFAC-FE) gave a lesson on the endangered fireflies that inhabit the Ikego forest and the conservation methods they use to monitor them. Navy Region Japan’s Yokosuka Fire Department demonstrated fighting fires and using simple machines for rescue operations. The Kinnick High School Engineering Club presented underwater robots. Other volunteers from the Yokosuka Community demonstrated Taiko Drums, Ballet Dance, Archaeology, and Entomology.

SRF-JRMC’s personnel conducted lessons in hydraulics, taught construction techniques, and gave a hands-on demonstration of crane operations.

Bryce Perkins, who is on temporary duty as SFR-JRMC Code 710 Chief Engineer from Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, taught a lesson on hydraulics using syringes filled with water. The students learned how the pressurization of water within the syringes created force based on the size of the syringe. The high point of the lesson was when the students crushed an egg with just the pressure created by two syringes.

“The students were surprised at how powerful the pressure was,” said Perkins. “And even more surprised that the smaller syringes produced more force than the larger ones.”

Daniel Lum, Assistant Chief Engineer from Code 240, taught structural analysis to students using dried pasta and marshmallows, where the students were challenged to create structures that were robust enough to have multiple levels and withstand “simulated earthquakes”.

“I used Tokyo Tower as an example of how interlocking triangles can provide a rigid and robust structure,” said Lum. “Many of them implemented this triangular pattern in their structures and I was impressed with the end result on many of their designs.”

Christopher Zaragoza, Operations Division Lead for Code 700 Lifting and Handling Department, and a crane team from NAVFAC-FE gave a tour of a crane and taught the students the hand and arm signals used by the ground crew to direct the crane operator.

“The younger students really enjoyed putting on the personal protective equipment and directing the crane,” said Zaragoza. “It was enjoyable to see the smiles on their faces.”

SRF-JRMC has been supporting Ikego Elementary School’s STEAM program for years and plans to continue to do so in the future according to Zavon Lewis who coordinated the command’s participation this year.

“It’s nice change of pace to get away from the waterfront and participate in programs like this one,” said Lewis. “Giving back to the community and helping to inspire the next generation of engineers is very rewarding.”