Honoring Master Sergeant Alpheaus A. Baker – A True Legacy in Uniform

MSG Alpheaus A. Baker pauses for a moment of reflection at the front of the Torii Station chapel, standing in front of the American, Japanese, and 10th Support Group flags. Each flag tells part of his story—his oath to defend the nation, his role in strengthening the U.S.-Japan alliance, and his lasting contribution to the 10th Support Group. With 24 years of honorable service coming to a close, this quiet image captures the weight of duty, the grace of transition, and the pride of a Soldier who gave his all.



Captured at the Torii Station Chapel on August 31, 2025, these moments honor MSG Alpheaus A. Baker’s retirement after 24 years of service, reflecting the ceremony, emotions, and enduring legacy he leaves within the 10th Support Group.