Honoring Master Sergeant Alpheaus A. Baker – A True Legacy in Uniform

During the retirement ceremony at Torii Station Chapel, MSG Charles M. Meecham presents MSG Alpheaus A. Baker with a framed 10th Support Group guidon—a deeply symbolic gesture. This gift reflects not only MSG Baker’s steadfast commitment to the unit but also the mutual respect shared between two senior NCOs who have both upheld the Army’s values with distinction. The guidon, representing the formation he helped lead, now becomes a part of MSG Baker’s legacy—a reminder that while he may hang up the uniform, the colors remain forever in his heart.



Captured at the Torii Station Chapel on August 31, 2025, these moments honor MSG Alpheaus A. Baker’s retirement after 24 years of service, reflecting the ceremony, emotions, and enduring legacy he leaves within the 10th Support Group.