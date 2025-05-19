Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring Master Sergeant Alpheaus A. Baker – A True Legacy in Uniform [Image 5 of 7]

    Honoring Master Sergeant Alpheaus A. Baker – A True Legacy in Uniform

    JAPAN

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Henry Gundacker 

    10th Support Group

    As part of the retirement honors, MSG Baker receives a folded U.S. flag, presented with the reverence reserved for those who’ve worn the uniform with distinction. With hand to brow and emotion in his eyes, he renders one of his final salutes—an act that embodies honor, dignity, and a lifetime of commitment to the values of the Army. The flag, carefully folded and solemnly passed, represents every moment of his service, every Soldier he’s led, and every sacrifice made along the way.

    Captured at the Torii Station Chapel on August 31, 2025, these moments honor MSG Alpheaus A. Baker’s retirement after 24 years of service, reflecting the ceremony, emotions, and enduring legacy he leaves within the 10th Support Group.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 22:31
    #Army
    #10thSupportGroup
    #IndoPacificOperations retirement #USJapanPartnership

