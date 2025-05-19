Honoring Master Sergeant Alpheaus A. Baker – A True Legacy in Uniform

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

As part of the retirement honors, MSG Baker receives a folded U.S. flag, presented with the reverence reserved for those who’ve worn the uniform with distinction. With hand to brow and emotion in his eyes, he renders one of his final salutes—an act that embodies honor, dignity, and a lifetime of commitment to the values of the Army. The flag, carefully folded and solemnly passed, represents every moment of his service, every Soldier he’s led, and every sacrifice made along the way.



Captured at the Torii Station Chapel on August 31, 2025, these moments honor MSG Alpheaus A. Baker’s retirement after 24 years of service, reflecting the ceremony, emotions, and enduring legacy he leaves within the 10th Support Group.