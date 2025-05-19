Honoring Master Sergeant Alpheaus A. Baker – A True Legacy in Uniform

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MSG Baker stands proudly with his wife—who received a Certificate of Appreciation for her steadfast support—alongside CSM Craig L. Yates and LTC Rachel R. Bowers. The presence of his wife in this moment reminds us that behind every Soldier’s service is a family’s sacrifice. Together, they reflect the strength, resilience, and unity that define a military life. This photo captures the closing of one chapter and the beginning of a well-earned new one—shared, as always, with those who stood beside him through it all.



Captured at the Torii Station Chapel on August 31, 2025, these moments honor MSG Alpheaus A. Baker’s retirement after 24 years of service, reflecting the ceremony, emotions, and enduring legacy he leaves within the 10th Support Group.