    Honoring Master Sergeant Alpheaus A. Baker – A True Legacy in Uniform [Image 4 of 7]

    Honoring Master Sergeant Alpheaus A. Baker – A True Legacy in Uniform

    JAPAN

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Henry Gundacker 

    10th Support Group

    At the culmination of his career, MSG Alpheaus A. Baker receives his official Certificate of Retirement from the United States Army. The certificate is more than a document—it is a formal recognition of 24 years of selfless service, deployments, mentorship, and leadership. Presented in the chapel where his team gathered to honor him, this moment signifies not just an end, but a legacy that will continue to inspire long after the ceremony fades.

    Captured at the Torii Station Chapel on August 31, 2025, these moments honor MSG Alpheaus A. Baker’s retirement after 24 years of service, reflecting the ceremony, emotions, and enduring legacy he leaves within the 10th Support Group.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 22:31
    Photo ID: 9063101
    VIRIN: 250527-A-FN691-1336
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Honoring Master Sergeant Alpheaus A. Baker – A True Legacy in Uniform [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Henry Gundacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Army
    #10thSupportGroup
    #IndoPacificOperations retirement #USJapanPartnership

