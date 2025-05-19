Honoring Master Sergeant Alpheaus A. Baker – A True Legacy in Uniform

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

At the culmination of his career, MSG Alpheaus A. Baker receives his official Certificate of Retirement from the United States Army. The certificate is more than a document—it is a formal recognition of 24 years of selfless service, deployments, mentorship, and leadership. Presented in the chapel where his team gathered to honor him, this moment signifies not just an end, but a legacy that will continue to inspire long after the ceremony fades.



Captured at the Torii Station Chapel on August 31, 2025, these moments honor MSG Alpheaus A. Baker’s retirement after 24 years of service, reflecting the ceremony, emotions, and enduring legacy he leaves within the 10th Support Group.