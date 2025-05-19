Honoring Master Sergeant Alpheaus A. Baker – A True Legacy in Uniform

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

No words are needed in this powerful image. MSG Alpheaus A. Baker, overcome with emotion, stands in a moment that reflects a lifetime of service. His tears are not of sorrow, but of pride—for the brothers and sisters he’s served with, the family who stood by him, and the enduring impact he leaves behind. This is the heart of a leader who gave everything to the mission and the people entrusted to him.



Captured at the Torii Station Chapel on August 31, 2025, these moments honor MSG Alpheaus A. Baker’s retirement after 24 years of service, reflecting the ceremony, emotions, and enduring legacy he leaves within the 10th Support Group.