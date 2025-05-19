Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring Master Sergeant Alpheaus A. Baker – A True Legacy in Uniform [Image 1 of 7]

    Honoring Master Sergeant Alpheaus A. Baker – A True Legacy in Uniform

    JAPAN

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Henry Gundacker 

    10th Support Group

    No words are needed in this powerful image. MSG Alpheaus A. Baker, overcome with emotion, stands in a moment that reflects a lifetime of service. His tears are not of sorrow, but of pride—for the brothers and sisters he’s served with, the family who stood by him, and the enduring impact he leaves behind. This is the heart of a leader who gave everything to the mission and the people entrusted to him.

    Captured at the Torii Station Chapel on August 31, 2025, these moments honor MSG Alpheaus A. Baker’s retirement after 24 years of service, reflecting the ceremony, emotions, and enduring legacy he leaves within the 10th Support Group.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 22:31
    Photo ID: 9063098
    VIRIN: 250527-A-FN691-2693
    Resolution: 5255x4160
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    #Army
    #10thSupportGroup
    #IndoPacificOperations retirement #USJapanPartnership

