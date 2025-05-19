Honoring Master Sergeant Alpheaus A. Baker – A True Legacy in Uniform

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Between awards and farewells, MSG Baker shares a lighthearted moment with CSM Craig L. Yates and LTC Rachel R. Bowers. Though the ceremony is steeped in tradition, this exchange reminds us that leadership is not only about discipline and responsibility—it’s also about the relationships formed along the way. The respect shown by the command team highlights MSG Baker’s impact as a mentor, teammate, and trusted senior advisor within the 10th Support Group.



Captured at the Torii Station Chapel on August 31, 2025, these moments honor MSG Alpheaus A. Baker’s retirement after 24 years of service, reflecting the ceremony, emotions, and enduring legacy he leaves within the 10th Support Group.