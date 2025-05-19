Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Gate Guards of Gyeongbok Palace perform the changing-of-the-guards ceremony during the Newcomers Tour in Seoul, South Korea, May 21, 2025. The tour, hosted by the USAG Yongsan-Casey Community Relations Office, offered U.S. Soldiers assigned to Camp Casey and Hovey a glimpse into Korea’s royal traditions, showcasing precision, discipline, and heritage. (DoD photo by Pfc. See Woo Lee, KATUSA)