U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Camp Casey and Camp Hovey, suit up in Korean traditional clothing Hanbok during the Newcomers Tour in Seoul, South Korea, May 21, 2025. The tour, hosted by the USAG Yongsan-Casey Community Relations Office, fostered greater cultural awareness for U.S. Soldiers, strengthening the bond between the local community and U.S. forces. (DoD photo by Pfc. See Woo Lee, KATUSA)