Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CRO Hosts Insadong & Gyeongbok Palace Newcomers Tour [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CRO Hosts Insadong &amp; Gyeongbok Palace Newcomers Tour

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Pfc. See Woo Lee 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Camp Casey and Camp Hovey, pose in front Palgakjeong, a Korean traditional pavilion, in Insadong’s Tapgol Park during the Newcomers Tour in Seoul, South Korea, May 21, 2025. The tour, hosted by the USAG Yongsan-Casey Community Relations Office, showcased Korean heritage through historical landmarks and traditional shopping streets of Insadong. (DoD photo by Pfc. See Woo Lee, KATUSA)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 22:25
    Photo ID: 9063095
    VIRIN: 250521-O-A5022-1045
    Resolution: 6506x4337
    Size: 8.13 MB
    Location: SEOUL, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CRO Hosts Insadong & Gyeongbok Palace Newcomers Tour [Image 7 of 7], by PFC See Woo Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CRO Hosts Insadong &amp; Gyeongbok Palace Newcomers Tour
    CRO Hosts Insadong &amp; Gyeongbok Palace Newcomers Tour
    CRO Hosts Insadong &amp; Gyeongbok Palace Newcomers Tour
    CRO Hosts Insadong &amp; Gyeongbok Palace Newcomers Tour
    CRO Hosts Insadong &amp; Gyeongbok Palace Newcomers Tour
    CRO Hosts Insadong &amp; Gyeongbok Palace Newcomers Tour
    CRO Hosts Insadong &amp; Gyeongbok Palace Newcomers Tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Casey
    IMCOM
    Insadong
    Gyeongbok Palace
    IMCOM-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download