U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Camp Casey and Camp Hovey, pose in front Palgakjeong, a Korean traditional pavilion, in Insadong’s Tapgol Park during the Newcomers Tour in Seoul, South Korea, May 21, 2025. The tour, hosted by the USAG Yongsan-Casey Community Relations Office, showcased Korean heritage through historical landmarks and traditional shopping streets of Insadong. (DoD photo by Pfc. See Woo Lee, KATUSA)