Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CRO Hosts Insadong & Gyeongbok Palace Newcomers Tour [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CRO Hosts Insadong &amp; Gyeongbok Palace Newcomers Tour

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Pfc. See Woo Lee 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Camp Casey and Camp Hovey, pick out their favorite Hanbok to try on Korean traditional clothing during the Newcomers Tour in Seoul, South Korea, May 21, 2025. The tour, hosted by the USAG Yongsan-Casey Community Relations Office, provided U.S. Soldiers an opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich cultural traditions of Korea through hands-on experiences, such as wearing Hanbok, sampling local cuisine, and exploring historical sites throughout Insadong and Gyeongbok Palace. (DoD photo by Pfc. See Woo Lee, KATUSA)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 22:25
    Photo ID: 9063091
    VIRIN: 250521-O-A5022-1058
    Resolution: 3985x5977
    Size: 4.43 MB
    Location: SEOUL, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CRO Hosts Insadong & Gyeongbok Palace Newcomers Tour [Image 7 of 7], by PFC See Woo Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CRO Hosts Insadong &amp; Gyeongbok Palace Newcomers Tour
    CRO Hosts Insadong &amp; Gyeongbok Palace Newcomers Tour
    CRO Hosts Insadong &amp; Gyeongbok Palace Newcomers Tour
    CRO Hosts Insadong &amp; Gyeongbok Palace Newcomers Tour
    CRO Hosts Insadong &amp; Gyeongbok Palace Newcomers Tour
    CRO Hosts Insadong &amp; Gyeongbok Palace Newcomers Tour
    CRO Hosts Insadong &amp; Gyeongbok Palace Newcomers Tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Casey
    IMCOM
    Gyeongbok Palace
    Hanbok
    IMCOM-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download