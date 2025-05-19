Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Camp Casey and Camp Hovey, pick out their favorite Hanbok to try on Korean traditional clothing during the Newcomers Tour in Seoul, South Korea, May 21, 2025. The tour, hosted by the USAG Yongsan-Casey Community Relations Office, provided U.S. Soldiers an opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich cultural traditions of Korea through hands-on experiences, such as wearing Hanbok, sampling local cuisine, and exploring historical sites throughout Insadong and Gyeongbok Palace. (DoD photo by Pfc. See Woo Lee, KATUSA)