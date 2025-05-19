Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers and Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to Camp Casey and Camp Hovey, pose for a group photo in front of Gyeongbok Palace during the Newcomers Tour in Seoul, South Korea, May 21, 2025. The tour, hosted by the USAG Yongsan-Casey Community Relations Office, provided an opportunity for Soldiers to experience the historic landmark in the heart of Seoul. (DoD photo by Pfc. See Woo Lee, KATUSA)