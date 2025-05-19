U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Camp Casey and Camp Hovey, show off their traditional Hanbok outfits during the Newcomers Tour in Seoul, South Korea, May 21, 2025. The tour, hosted by the USAG Yongsan-Casey Community Relations Office, celebrated cultural exchange and camaraderie in the heart of Seoul. (DoD photo by Pfc. See Woo Lee, KATUSA)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2025 22:25
|Photo ID:
|9063090
|VIRIN:
|250521-O-A5022-1140
|Resolution:
|4019x6029
|Size:
|6.2 MB
|Location:
|SEOUL, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CRO Hosts Insadong & Gyeongbok Palace Newcomers Tour [Image 7 of 7], by PFC See Woo Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.