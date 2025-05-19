Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Camp Casey and Camp Hovey, show off their traditional Hanbok outfits during the Newcomers Tour in Seoul, South Korea, May 21, 2025. The tour, hosted by the USAG Yongsan-Casey Community Relations Office, celebrated cultural exchange and camaraderie in the heart of Seoul. (DoD photo by Pfc. See Woo Lee, KATUSA)