Spc. Unique Diaz, assigned to 210th Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 210th Field Artillery Brigade, and Spc. Millennium Cesaryan Norman, assigned to 61st Support Maintenance Company, 194th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, dress in vibrant Hanbok in front of Gyeongbok Palace during the Newcomers Tour in Seoul, South Korea, May 21, 2025. The tour, hosted by the USAG Yongsan-Casey Community Relations Office, allowed Soldiers to connect with Korean heritage through traditional attire and sightseeing. (DoD photo by Pfc. See Woo Lee, KATUSA)