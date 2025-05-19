Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 49 of 49]

    29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Memorial Day Ceremony

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    The Hawai‘i Army National Guard’s 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team held a Memorial Day Ceremony on May 23, 2025 at its headquarters in Kalaeloa. The ceremony included a reading of the 46 members of the unit who died in action from the Vietnam war to Operation Enduring freedom. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mr. Andrew Lee Jackson)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 20:06
    Photo ID: 9059718
    VIRIN: 250523-Z-IX631-3003
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 23.18 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Hawaii National Guard
    Memorial Day

