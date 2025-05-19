29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Memorial Day Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Hawai‘i Army National Guard’s 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team held a Memorial Day Ceremony on May 23, 2025 at its headquarters in Kalaeloa. The ceremony included a reading of the 46 members of the unit who died in action from the Vietnam war to Operation Enduring freedom. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mr. Andrew Lee Jackson)