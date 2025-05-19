29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Memorial Day Ceremony

The Hawai‘i Army National Guard’s 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team held a Memorial Day Ceremony on May 23, 2025 at its headquarters in Kalaeloa. The ceremony included a reading of the 46 members of the unit who died in action from the Vietnam war to Operation Enduring freedom. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mr. Andrew Lee Jackson)
|05.23.2025
|05.23.2025 20:07
|9059703
|250523-Z-IX631-3016
|7952x5304
|17.93 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|2
|0
