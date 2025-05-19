Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st Security Forces Squadron wins Battle of the Badges [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    31st Security Forces Squadron wins Battle of the Badges

    AVIANO, ITALY

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force personnel from the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron fire department compete in Battle of the Badges during Police Week at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 15, 2025. Battle of the Badges is an annual event celebrating friendly competition between various badge-wearing agencies across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 06:19
    Photo ID: 9051353
    VIRIN: 250515-F-MC941-1804
    Resolution: 5659x3851
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: AVIANO, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st Security Forces Squadron wins Battle of the Badges [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31st Security Forces Squadron wins Battle of the Badges
    31st Security Forces Squadron wins Battle of the Badges
    31st Security Forces Squadron wins Battle of the Badges
    31st Security Forces Squadron wins Battle of the Badges
    31st Security Forces Squadron wins Battle of the Badges
    31st Security Forces Squadron wins Battle of the Badges
    31st Security Forces Squadron wins Battle of the Badges
    31st Security Forces Squadron wins Battle of the Badges

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    military police
    Police week
    battle of the badges

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download