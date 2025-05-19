Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st Security Forces Squadron wins Battle of the Badges [Image 4 of 8]

    AVIANO, ITALY

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Members of the Italian air force perform a fireman carry at the Battle of the Badges event during Police Week at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 15, 2025. Police Week is a time to recognize our Defenders, Special Agents, and Italian counterparts and honor those who lost their lives in the performance of their duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 06:19
    Photo ID: 9051349
    VIRIN: 250515-F-MC941-1696
    Resolution: 4473x3265
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: AVIANO, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 31st Security Forces Squadron wins Battle of the Badges [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    military police
    Police week
    battle of the badges

