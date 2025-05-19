31st Security Forces Squadron wins Battle of the Badges

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Italian air force perform a fireman carry at the Battle of the Badges event during Police Week at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 15, 2025. Police Week is a time to recognize our Defenders, Special Agents, and Italian counterparts and honor those who lost their lives in the performance of their duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)