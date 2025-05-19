31st Security Forces Squadron wins Battle of the Badges

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 31st Medical Group reassembles a weapon at the Battle of the Badges event during Police Week at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 15, 2025. Battle of the Badges is an annual event celebrating friendly competition between various badge-wearing agencies across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)