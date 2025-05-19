31st Security Forces Squadron wins Battle of the Badges

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Medical Group reassemble weapons at the Battle of the Badges event during Police Week at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 15, 2025. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)