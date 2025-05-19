Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st Security Forces Squadron wins Battle of the Badges [Image 2 of 8]

    31st Security Forces Squadron wins Battle of the Badges

    AVIANO, ITALY

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Medical Group reassemble weapons at the Battle of the Badges event during Police Week at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 15, 2025. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 06:19
    Photo ID: 9051347
    VIRIN: 250516-F-MC941-9701
    Resolution: 3947x5679
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: AVIANO, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 31st Security Forces Squadron wins Battle of the Badges [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    military police
    Police week
    battle of the badges

