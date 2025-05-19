31st Security Forces Squadron wins Battle of the Badges

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of the 31st Medical Group unravels a firehose for the Battle of the Badges competition during Police Week at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 15, 2025. Members of the 31st Security Forces Squadron, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron, 31st MDG, and Italian air force security forces competed in a series of timed challenges unique to their respective career fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)