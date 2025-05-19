Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st Security Forces Squadron wins Battle of the Badges [Image 1 of 8]

    31st Security Forces Squadron wins Battle of the Badges

    AVIANO, ITALY

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A member of the 31st Medical Group unravels a firehose for the Battle of the Badges competition during Police Week at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 15, 2025. Members of the 31st Security Forces Squadron, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron, 31st MDG, and Italian air force security forces competed in a series of timed challenges unique to their respective career fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 06:19
    Photo ID: 9051346
    VIRIN: 250515-F-MC941-1373
    Resolution: 3811x5522
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: AVIANO, IT
