    31st Security Forces Squadron wins Battle of the Badges [Image 6 of 8]

    31st Security Forces Squadron wins Battle of the Badges

    AVIANO, ITALY

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Members of the 31st Security Forces Squadron pose with a plaque after winning first place in the Battle of the Badges competition during Police Week at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 15, 2025. Battle of the Badges is an annual event celebrating friendly competition between various badge-wearing agencies across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)

    military police
    Police week
    battle of the badges

