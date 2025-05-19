Representatives from the 31st Security Forces Squadron, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron and 31st Medical Group judge the winner of the Battle of the Badges competition during Police Week at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 15, 2025. Participants competed in a series of timed challenges including a hose drag, weapon assembly, emergency medical response and other skills from various badge-wearing agencies across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 06:19
|Photo ID:
|9051350
|VIRIN:
|250515-F-MC941-1711
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 31st Security Forces Squadron wins Battle of the Badges [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.